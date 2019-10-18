Henry L. Whitelow
Henry Leon Whitelow, 75, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. He was born Oct. 15, 1943, to the late Junious and Goldie Scott Whitelow.
Henry was very active in the community and served on numerous committees with great pleasure. He was a lifelong member of John Wesley United Methodist Church, where he served as lay leader for many years. He was dedicated to the ministry of serving the Lord in so many ways. Always a willing worker.
Several years have passed since Henry retired from his position as Director of Juvenile Court. There he learned to love and foster many children.
He is survived by two sons, Stacey Whitelow and Theodore Whitelow, both of Harrisonburg; a brother, Lester Whitelow of Clinton, Md.; sisters, Linda Ferrell and Jennifer Stewart, both of Harrisonburg; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Wilma White officiating. Visitation time will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
