Henry Price Deyerle Jr., 69, died unexpectedly on Aug. 9, 2019. He was dearly beloved.
Henry, known as Hank, the son of the late Dr. Henry Price Deyerle and Mary Elizabeth Savage Deyerle, was born on Jan. 18, 1950, in Harrisonburg, Va.
A graduate of Woodberry Forest School, he received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Virginia in 1978 and was a retired member of the New Hampshire Bar Association. He loved his family and friends. He was a gentle and intelligent man with a perceptive sense of humor. His interests were varied and numerous.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Barbara L. Deyerle and their cherished cats; his sisters, Lucy R. Deyerle, of Bridgewater, and Warwick D. Tomfohr, of Kent, Wash., and her husband, Tom Tomfohr, and their four children; Carolyn Williams and her three daughters; Courtney Henderson and husband, Scott, and their two children; Robert Tomfohr and Samantha Miller and husband, Chris. Hank was also the uncle of his wife’s brother’s son, Johnathan Lovett.
A private family service will be held. In remembrance, donations may be made to Two Medicine Dinosaur Center, 120 2nd Ave., South, Bynum, MT 59419 or Cat’s Cradle, P.O. Box 2128, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
