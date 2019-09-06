Ret. Capt. Herbert Douglas Salisbury, 81, a resident of Rockingham, passed away at his home on Friday, Sept. 5, 2019.
He was born on Dec. 11, 1937, in Illinois and was the son of the late Wilber and Louise Ebner Salisbury.
Herbert graduated from Monmouth College in Monmouth, Ill., where he obtained his bachelor's degree. After 27 years of service with the U.S. Navy, he retired. During his service career, he received multiple citations, awards and a master's degree from American University. He had resided in Columbia, Md., before moving to Harrisonburg and Rockingham County area 21 years ago.
He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Community Service Board, Rockingham Rotary and JMU LLI.
Herbert was an avid reader and loved birds, plants, trees, flowers and Heirloom tomatoes.
On Dec. 28, 1960, he married the former Betty C. McClure, who survives.
He is also survived by a son, Neil Salisbury, of Dallas, Texas; a daughter, Elizabeth Rose and husband, Bo, of Rockingham; one grandson, Kyle Rose; a sister, Sue Leather and husband, Dan, of Florida; and a brother, Charles Salisbury, of Ohio.
Three brothers, George, Ed and Glen Salisbury, preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with Pastor Bob Talbott officiating. Burial will be at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 205 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, Va., or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
