Herman Lee Thompson
Herman Lee Thompson, 90, of Harrisonburg, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Herman was born Dec. 15, 1928, the son of the late Roger Lee and Virginia Thomas Thompson. He was the youngest of eight children.
Herman was preceded in death by his siblings, Richard (Dick) Thompson, Floyd (Patsy) Thompson, Alice Thompson, Pauline (Polly) Cox, Grace Crouche, Rebecca Fravel and Lilly Griffith.
On May 23, 1950, he married the former Rhoda Shank, who preceded him in death after 66 years of marriage and partnership.
He was the loving father of two daughters, Lois Weber of Harrisonburg and Patti Thomas of Luray; three grandchildren, Shannon Weber of Harrisonburg, Chera Kline of Harrisonburg and Preslee Thomas of Luray; numerous great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Herman was born during the Great Depression to a family that was greatly impacted. He became a self-made man as his strong-willed determination drove him to rise above his desolate childhood. His career was spent working in various aspects of the poultry business as well as real estate.
Herman was an avid gardener and his gardening skills produced crops that yielded far more than he and his family could use. Every week during the summer months he would share his abundance and deliver free fresh produce to those less fortunate. His acts of kindness will be long remembered.
In later years, Herman loved the hobby of refinishing antique furniture. He was well known for his fine craftsmanship, and pieces of his work are still being enjoyed by many in the Valley and beyond. He and his wife, Rhoda, also enjoyed attending auctions together.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
The Rev. Richard L. Forsythe will conduct the funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Peoples Baptist Church in Penn Laird. Following the service, the family will gather in the church social hall for a meal. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Weavers Mennonite Church Cemetery in Harrisonburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to Peoples Baptist Church, 3523 Spotswood Trail, Penn Laird, VA 22846.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.