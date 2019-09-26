Irene Ricketts Estes, 88, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg. She was born May 15, 1931, in Danville, Va., and was the daughter of the late Rev. Percy H. and Beatrice Shelton Ricketts.
Mrs. Estes graduated from George Washington High School in Danville and attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. She was a substitute schoolteacher and taught many private piano pupils in various locations where her husband served as a Presbyterian minister.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg, where she served as an Elder, Clerk of Session, Moderator of the Board of Deacons, Moderator of Presbyterian Women, Circle leader, and on several committees in church and Presbytery. She served on the Court Square Caring Team and enjoyed visiting and serving communion to those who were unable to attend church. She was a member of the Woman’s Club of Harrisonburg and garden clubs. She enjoyed serving as a pianist for many activities, including Generations Crossing Day Care Center, Mable Memorial Chapel and Oak Lea Nursing Home.
On June 20, 1954, she married Rev. Manson P. Estes, who preceded her in death on Oct. 30, 1988. A sister-in-law, Nancy Estes Irish, also preceded her in death.
She is survived by three daughters, Denise Mitchell and husband, Bob, of Woodbridge, Dona Hinkle and husband, David, of Penn Laird, and Dawn Miller and husband, Scott, of Verona; five grandchildren, Sarah Hinkle, Chris Thorne, Catherine Irene Mitchell, Brittany Moats and husband, Steven, and Taylor Hinkle; a brother-in-law, Dennis Irish, of Knoxville, Tenn.; and a cousin, Gwen Warren, of Atlanta, Ga.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church. Burial will be private later in the day.
Memorial contributions may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 17 North Court Square, Harrisonburg, VA 22802, Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, 1501 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
