Jack Donald Beach, 78, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Beach was born Jan. 26, 1941, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late James Ossie and Addie Shifflett Beach. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.
Jack worked in retail sales and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1958-1962.
He is survived by a daughter, Robin Campbell and husband, Eric; brothers, Lyn Wood Beach and John Wayne Beach and wife, Jane; grandchildren, Zephaniah and Julia Campbell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date to be determined.
