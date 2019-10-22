James Donald Temple, 90, of Rockingham, Va., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center surrounded by family.
Mr. Temple was born Dec. 16, 1928, in Arizona, and was a son of the late Oscar Robert and Grace Anastasia Temple (née Balmes). On Sept. 2, 1949, he married Vivian Janet Abney, who preceded him in death on Oct. 6, 2011.
A devoted and generous family man, Mr. Temple loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Industrious and handy around the house, he especially enjoyed woodworking, but was less than fond of plumbing repairs. He loved God and was a loyal friend.
Mr. Temple is survived by his children and their spouses, Kathleen Temple and Ted Grimsrud of Virginia, Paul Temple and Mary Temple (née Small) of New York, Ginny Temple and Dan Crapsi of Virginia, Michael Temple and Lisa Temple (née Murray) of Texas; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Private memorial services will be held in both Harrisonburg, Va., and Phoenix, Ariz.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
