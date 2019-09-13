James ‘Jim’ DeWitt Blosser Sr.
James “Jim” DeWitt Blosser Sr., 89, of Telford, Pa., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center.
He was the loving husband of the late Janet Marie (Abe) Blosser for 66 years. Jim was born in Harrisonburg, Va., to the late Peter W. Blosser and the late Anna Mae (Shank) Blosser.
He graduated from Eastern Mennonite School, Class of 1948. Jim was employed as a milk deliveryman for Martin Century Farms (now known as Lehigh Valley Dairy) in Lansdale, Pa., for 42 years.
He was a former member of Weaver Mennonite Church in Harrisonburg, Va., and a member of Rockhill Mennonite Church (now known as Ridgeline Community Church) in Telford, Pa.
Jim is survived by his two sons, James D. Blosser II and fianceé, Joyce Atkinson, of Rockingham, Va., and Gary S. Blosser and wife, Judith, of Akron, Pa.; his daughter, Brenda K. Hendricks and husband, Francis, of Telford, Pa.; his six grandchildren; and his nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his infant son, Bryan Peter William Blosser; his daughter-in-law, Lois Y. (Myers) Blosser; his sister, Alice Trissel; and his brother-in-law, Lloyd Trissel.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 E. Broad St., Souderton, Pa., from 6 to 8 p.m.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Ridgeline Community Church, 3100 Meetinghouse Road, Telford, PA 18969.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Ridgeline Community Church, 3100 Meetinghouse Road, Telford, PA 18969.
Arrangements by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory. To send Online condolences to the family, visit www.andersfh.com.
