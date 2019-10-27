James ‘Jim’/’Jimmy’ E. Pence
James “Jim/Jimmy” Edward Pence, 68, of Brandywine, W.Va., passed away Oct. 26, 2019, at his home. Jim was born March 13, 1951, in Rockingham County. He was the son of the late Edward Clinton and Anna Elizabeth Barton Pence.
He worked for Wampler Foods for 20 years and had been employed at Cargill/Heritage Poultry for the past 13 years. Jim was a beloved husband and a loving father and paw-paw. He was a hard-working family man and he will be dearly missed.
On May 1, 1976, he married Cathy VanMeter, who survives.
Also surviving are five children, Adam Lee Pence of New Market, Charlotte Marie Pence of Penn Laird, Jamie Marie Pence of Brandywine, Candie Livesay, and Anna Elizabeth Pence, of Briery Branch; five sisters, Carolyn Allen, Barbara Newcombe, Tammy Shifflett, Ruth Mitchell and Judy Johnson; nine grandchildren, James Pence, Adam Pence, Christian Pence, Morgan Crawford, Emerson Crawford, Susie George, Arianna George, the daughter and son of Candie Livesay; and one great-grandchild, Cashton Pence.
He was also preceded in death by two sons, Joseph Allen Pence and Lester Clinton Pence.
Pastor Glenn Sites will conduct a funeral service Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
