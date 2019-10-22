James P. Kite (Jim) was born on July 12, 1931, and died on Oct. 20, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James P. Kite Sr. and Elizabeth Early Kite. He was also preceded in death by older brother, W.L. Kite and W.L.’s wife, Ramona.
Jim’s love of baseball led Fork Union Military Academy to the State Military Championship in 1950 with 111 season strikeouts and posted a batting average of .371 in 1951. He was later inducted into the Fork Union Sports Hall of Fame. He then played for the Army baseball team. He continued his career pitching for the New York Yankees Farm System. He later returned to the area and managed the Shenandoah Indians.
He was the founder and successful business owner of Kite’s Hams. He was a founding member of Greene Hills Country Club. During his golf career, he was the 1987 US Senior Amateur Championship runner-up, the VSGA Golfer of the Year in 1994, and the six-time State Senior Four-Ball Champion.
He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Shirley T. Kite; daughter, Temple K. Coates and husband, Ken; daughter, Ann M. Kite and husband, Jared (Anand); and foster daughter, Dinah L. Williamson (Doo-Dah); six grandchildren, Jim Coates, Logan Coates, Sam Hanrahan, Rachael Hanrahan, Michael Hanrahan, and Tylee Coates; and a sister, Amelia Maddox of Little Rock, Ark.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Rose Park United Methodist Church conducted by the Rev. Dan Albrant. Following the service, the family will receive friends at the Greene Hill Country Club, 3858 Dundee Road, Stanardsville, VA 22973.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Madison Youth Sports, P.O. Box 435, Madison, VA 22727.
