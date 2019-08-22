James K. Purcell
James K. Purcell, 65, of Bergton, Va., passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Purcell was born June 2, 1954, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Edward III and Daisye Wilkins Purcell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David L. Purcell, and a sister, Mary Helen Purcell.
Jim was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. He was well versed in many areas of life, always helping those who needed it the most.
To many he was the original Renaissance Man.
He is survived by a brother, Edward Wilkins Purcell, and a sister, Sara Kathryn Claybrook.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Deacon Fred LaSpina officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Jim’s family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Bergton Volunteer Fire Department, 18140 Crab Run Road, Bergton, VA 22811.
