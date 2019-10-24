James Maxwell “Mack” Foley Jr., 78, of Hinton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Mr. Foley was born Dec. 7, 1940, in Rockingham County and was the son of the late James Maxwell and Colista (Trumbo) Foley Sr.
A graveside service will be held Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Woodbine Cemetery. His body was cremated.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
