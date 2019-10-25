Jane Elizabeth (Wallace) Mabe, 90, of Luray, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Luray.
Visitation will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at The Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. in Luray.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at The Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, in Luray.
Services performed under the direction of The Bradley Funeral Home, Inc.
