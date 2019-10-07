Jane Parrish Moss, 84, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday evening, Oct. 4, 2019, at her home. She was born May 29, 1935, in Bristol, Va., and was the daughter of the late Harry T. and Maxine Davis Parrish.
Jane graduated from Bristol High School, Stetson University and James Madison University. She was a Disability Claims Assistant for the Social Security Administration and Festival Coordinator for the Virginia Poultry Federation before retiring.
Jane was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Harrisonburg Women’s Club, Waylon Women’s Club and Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed going to the beach at the Outer Banks, reading and watching her grandson, Noah, play sports.
On Feb. 16, 1963, she married her loving husband, Robert “Bob” Fields Moss Jr., who survives. Also surviving are her daughters, Amy Parrish Moss and Robin Fields Moss, both of Harrisonburg; her grandson, Noah Moss; and a brother, Harry T. Parrish Jr. of Winston-Salem, N.C.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens, all friends and family welcomed. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Stephen Hay officiating. Immediately following the memorial service lunch will be provided by the church.
There will be no formal visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, c/o Stained Glass Window Fund or The Catalyst for Ministry, 205 South Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
