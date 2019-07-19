Jane Runion Tusing
Jane Runion Tusing, 76, of Broadway, Va., passed away July 18, 2019, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born July 11, 1943, at Cootes Store and was a daughter of the late Stanley and Goldie Myers Runion.
Jane was a homemaker and a member of Mount Olivet Church of the Brethren in Timberville.
On Jan. 8, 1966, she married Charles R. Tusing, who preceded her in death March 15, 2014.
Surviving are three daughters, Cindy Sue Olmstead, of Broadway, Tamera Gail Bloom, of Weyers Cave and Mary Ellen Siever, of Timberville; one son, Bruce Richard Tusing, of Broadway; one sister, Janice Biller of Broadway; and six grandchildren.
The Rev. Glen Turner will conduct a funeral service 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Grandle Funeral Home chapel in Broadway. Burial at Mount Olivet cemetery will be private.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Grandle Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
