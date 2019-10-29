Janet Beaghan Dofflemyer
Janet Beaghan Dofflemyer, 86, of Staunton, formerly of Elkton, died on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Shenandoah Nursing and Rehab in Fishersville.
A celebration of her life will be conducted on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
In keeping with her wishes, her body was donated to The Virginia State Anatomical Program for education and research.
The family requests that flowers be omitted and contributions be made to The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave. 16th Floor, New York, NY, 10001, or by email Alzfdn.org.
