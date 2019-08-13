Janet Beaghan Dofflemyer
Janet Beaghan Dofflemyer, 86, of Staunton, formerly of Elkton, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Shenandoah Nursing and Rehab in Fishersville.
Born in Shenandoah on March 26, 1933, she was a daughter of the late George Francis and Mura Edith Miller Beaghan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Shacklett Dofflemyer.
Janet previously attended Bethel United Church of Christ in Elkton and most recently attended Annex United Methodist Church in Staunton. She loved dogs, was a great cook and devoted wife and mother. She was the secretary for judges in competitive baton twirling competitions, where she pushed her daughter to succeed.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra “Sandy” D. Adams and husband, Marc, of Moyock, N.C.; sisters, Phyllis Kite, of Stuarts Draft, and Margie Davis, of Shenandoah; sisters-in-law, Shirley Beaghan, of Shenandoah, Merle Marston and husband, Jim, of Keezletown, Naomi Meadows, of Elkton, and Marie Dofflemyer of Elkton; many nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Toby.
A celebration of her life will be conducted on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
In keeping with her wishes, her body was donated to The Virginia State Anatomical Program for education and research.
The family requests that flowers be omitted and contributions be made to The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or by email Alzfdn.org.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
