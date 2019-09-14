Janet Heatwole Mills
Janet Heatwole Mills died on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the age of 97. For 64 years, she was the loving wife of Richard E. Mills. They were married on Aug. 17, 1946.
Janet was born and raised in Mount Clinton and was the daughter of late Clymer and Virginia Heatwole. She was a graduate of the Mount Clinton School and Bridgewater College, class of 1943. After college, she relocated to Washington, D.C. and worked for the U.S. Army Map Service. At the end of World War II, she embarked on a career as an English teacher with Montgomery County Public Schools and resided in Rockville, Maryland.
Janet was a loving mother, devoted daughter and sister and an accomplished educator. She was an active member of the Rockville Presbyterian Church. In 1986, she and her husband relocated to Harrisonburg, where she transferred her church membership back to Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church, and very much enjoyed her retirement years. She especially enjoyed renewing old friendships. After her husband’s death in 2010, she became a resident of VMRC.
Mrs. Mills is survived by a son, Eric Mills (Kathy); daughters, Sandra Mills and Susan Syckes; daughter-in-law, Nancy Mills; grandchildren, Heather Fatnasi (Sam), Stanton Syckes (Cassie), Steven Syckes (Sarah), Zachary Mills (Sarah), Jessica McDonald (Steve), Catherine Mills; great-grandchildren, Emmeline Syckes and Jackson Mills, and a sister, Joyce Parkinson.
Besides her parents and husband, she is predeceased by a son, Richard H. Mills, and brothers, Carter Heatwole and Neill Heatwole.
The Rev. Dr. Seth A. Normington will conduct a funeral service on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Weavers Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at VMRC, 1501 Virginia Avenue, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
