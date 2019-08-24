Jean Eye Horton
Jean Eye Horton, 74, a resident of Mount Jackson, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service for Mrs. Horton will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Stover Memorial Chapel with Pastor Elfie Finn-McKenzie officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery.
You may view the full obit and sign the guest book online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, Va. is serving the family of Mrs. Horton.
