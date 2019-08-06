Jean Kremer Suddarth
Jean Kremer Suddarth, 85, of Broadway, Va., passed away July 29, 2019, at Brookdale of Harrisonburg. She was born March 9, 1934, in Washington, D.C., to the late Ralph M. and Eugenia Billhimer Kremer.
Jean worked in sales at Mosler Safes in Arlington. She attended First United Methodist Church in Timberville.
On June 6, 1953, she married John B. Suddarth, who preceded her in death Jan. 1, 2007.
Surviving are two daughters, Ruth King and husband, Bob, of Delaware, and Susan Marques and husband, Joel, of Fairfax, Va.; two sons, Michael Suddarth and wife, Nancy, of Broadway, and David Suddarth and wife, Allison, of Winston-Salem, N.C.; one brother, R. Martin “Pete” Kremer and wife, Cookie, of Pinehurst, N.C.; grandchildren, Brian and wife, Liz, Jackie and husband, Jeremy, Christy, Adam, Sam, Isabel, Andre, Tyler, Cris, Bob and ;and great-granddaughters, Alex and Gwen.
Pastor Dan Purdom will conduct a memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at First United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630 or Legacy Hospice, 2322 Bluestone Hills Drive, Suite 220, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
