Jean S. Poole
Jean Katherine Smiley Poole, 98, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at White Birch Communities. She was born Aug. 21, 1920, in Moffatts Creek, Va., and was a daughter of the late Sylvester and Mary Alice Swisher Smiley.
Jean graduated from Middlebrook High School and lived most of her married life in Harrisonburg. She had been employed with Sancar, Imco and Harrisonburg High School cafeteria before retiring in 1985.
On Aug. 3, 1940, she married Fred Morris Poole, who preceded her in death on April 9, 2004.
She is survived by a daughter, Rebecca “Becky” Chapman and husband, Roger, of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Kathy Neyland and husband, Alex, of Springfield, Va., and Kevin Chapman, of Harrisonburg; one great-granddaughter, Caris Neyland; a sister, Alice Bergeron, of Manchester, N.H.; a brother-in-law, Thomas E. White, of Greenville, Va.; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Inez White, Sadie Yount and Phyllis Barndollar and a brother, Guy Smiley.
Honoring her wishes, she will be cremated.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hose Company No. 4, 210 E. Rock St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of White Birch Communities for the loving care provided to their mother and grandmother.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.