Jeane Carol Ford, 86, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at her residence. A daughter of the late Albert and Emma Stevens Hornsby, she was born on June 29, 1933.
Jeane was raised in Alta Vista, Va., and had been employed at Rocking ‘R’ Hardware in Harrisonburg for a number of years before retiring.
She is survived by three children, Debra Miller, of Weyers Cave, Dennis Ford, of McGaheysville, and Jeff Ford, of Orlando, Fla.; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Kenneth Hornsby, of Harrisonburg; and a number of nieces of nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Vicky Ford; a sister, Doris Stokes; and a brother, Macon Sonny Hornsby.
She also had a son, Keith Ford, who died on July 26, 2019.
Jeane was cremated and a memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Dr. Patricia Meadows officiating.
