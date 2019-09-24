Jearol Erskin “J.E.” Custer, 58, of Grottoes, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Custer was born Aug. 24, 1961, in Harrisonburg, and was a son of the late Joseph Carl Custer Sr. and the surviving Judy Lane (Washington) Custer.
J.E. worked for White Wave Foods for more than 30 years. He loved camping and spending time outdoors. J.E. enjoyed being together with his entire family. His greatest joy was watching his grandchildren play sports. He never missed a game.
In addition to his mother, J.E. is survived by his daughter, Crystal Custer-Alvarado and husband, Armando, of Harrisonburg; brothers, Joseph Custer Jr. and wife, Jenny, of Mount Crawford, James Custer and wife, Denise, of Dayton, and Jeffrey Custer and wife, Kathy, of Timberville; grandchildren, Joel Alvarado, Kayli Alvarado and Greyson Alvarado; adopted grandchildren, Destiny Arellano, Jarek Arellano, Brienna Arellano, Haislin Muñoz, Noelia Muñoz, Mairany Muñoz and Adan Muñoz; and nieces and nephews, Kait Custer-Bilston, Levi Custer, Aaron Custer, Caleb Custer, Ben Custer, Ethan Custer and Hannah Custer.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Fallin officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Friday from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Those desiring to sign the register book may begin to do so on Thursday morning at 9.
Memories and online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.