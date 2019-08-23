Jeddie Huffman Hensley Sr., 83, of Elkton, left this Earth to be with his Lord and Savior on Aug. 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He fought a courageous battle with cancer beginning in February 2019. Jeddie loved life, his children, making people laugh, genealogy, antiques and his lifelong joy of painting and crafting works of art. He was well known in the Valley for his artwork, which he started in the fifth grade. A special love was his 1932 Chevrolet, which he showed with pride at car shows and cruise-ins.
At 15 years old, Jeddie joined the Elkton Fire Company and was a life member. He was in the first group of EMT classes in Rockingham County and helped form the Elkton Emergency Squad. He owned and operated Hensley’s Sign Service for 42 years. He held various jobs, working with his father and grandfather in construction, Elkton Gulf Station, Huffman’s Esso, Gordon’s Potato Chips, Brill Funeral Home and was a safety and security officer at Merck and Company for 22 years. He was a certified Bob Ross instructor and enjoyed teaching others the “Joy of Painting.” Jeddie was a member of the Shenandoah Lions Club, the AACA Club, Elkton Jr. O.U.A.M. and Trinity United Methodist Church, where he held numerous offices.
Jeddie was born May 6, 1936, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Wilson O. and Duane Hensley. He is survived by his three children: daughter, Sharon Packett and husband, Michael, of Harrisonburg; sons, Jeddie Hensley Jr. and wife, Linda, of Grottoes, and Ronnie S. Hensley and wife, Kathy, and her son, Mitch Taylor, of Elkton; sisters, Wilsene Scott of Penn Laird and Cynthia Ludholtz and husband, Bill, of Keezletown; brother, Jack Hensley and wife, Peggy, of Shenandoah, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition, he was blessed to have in his life his close friend and sweetheart of 24 years, Shelvy Jenkins of Shenandoah; her daughter, Marsha Rinaca and husband, Ronnie, their sons, Derek, Alex and her son, Tommy Jenkins and wife, Penny, and their daughter, Taylor. During his time of need, Jeddie had five wonderful caregivers who became “Jeddie’s Angels.” Shelby Hensley, Wendy Eppard, Rhonda Eppard, Dena Lam and Misty Eppard.
Pastors Rick Robertson and Kam Stabler will conduct the funeral service at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Elkton Evangelical United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Mount Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. A celebration of Jeddie’s life will be held following the burial service on Saturday evening at the Elkton Community Center with a light meal being served.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Trinity UMC, Elkton Fire Company, and Elkton Emergency Squad for the great care of transport.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
