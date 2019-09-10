Jeffery B. Roth, age 72, passed away Aug. 31, 2019, at his home in New Market. He said he knew who loved him, including his wife, Kathy Kappes; son, Zach Roth (Jamie, Keirsten); daughter, Brooke Roth (Rodney, Zoey, Becca); stepchildren, Anna Comarovschi (Anton); Will Comarovschi (Nicolle) as well as several young men who called him dad, and lots of friends.
Someone aptly described him as renegade biker Buddhist philosopher rebel maniac. He should be remembered for his quote, "It is what it is." Accept life and all its imperfections and learn to live with it. Instead of being sad, be happy to have known him, learned from him, and happy to see him on his way to the next adventure.
As per his wishes, there will be no service. His ashes will be interred at his home.
