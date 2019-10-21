Jeffrey Beer
Jeffrey Beer was born Dec. 29, 1958, in Royal Oak, Mich. The family moved in 1961 when he was 2 to Harrisonburg, Va., before settling in Bridgewater in 1968 until present. He died at home in heavenly peace in Broadway, Va., on Sept. 25, 2019, from lifelong celiac disease damage leading to organ cancer that spread and was unable to get a transplant. He was the son of the late Kenneth J. Beer, who was an art professor at JMU.
Surviving are his wife, Wendy; stepdaughter, Danell Hooven and daughter, Leyna; stepson, Adam Hooven, wife, Tila, and their three boys; (four grands); mother, Kathleen M. Beer, who was executive director of the ARC, retired; brother, Chris Beer, wife, PJ, of Georgia; their three children and three grands; sister, Jennifer Krouse; husband, Danny, of Tennessee and their three children; sister, Laura Gandy of South Carolina, and her daughter; an uncle; aunts and cousins in Michigan, California and Florida; several nieces and nephews; two great-nieces and one great-nephew.
Jeffrey graduated from Turner Ashby H.S in 1977 and was on the varsity football and wrestling teams. He earned a bachelor’s degree at JMU in the early ‘80s and worked there close to 25 years. Later he went into security work for several years and took additional training to become an officer in the state prison system.
His hobbies included his love for fishing and especially fly fishing and tying his own flies. He was very crafty and artistic with wood work, paintings, drawings, fish mounts and carvings.
Much love of family, friends, nature, the outdoors, his faith and church carried him through much.
Kyger Funeral Home handled arrangements. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, at 3 p.m. at the Potters House Worship Center, 1911 W. Market St., Harrisonburg, Va.
