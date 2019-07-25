Jeffrey S. Moyers
Jeffrey Scott Moyers, 63, a resident of Singers Glen, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at his home. Mr. Moyers was born July 23, 1956, in Rockingham County and was the son of the late Melvin Isaac and Lorraine Hopkins Moyers.
He was a member of Mount Zion Church of the Brethren.
Surviving are two daughters, Brandy Sue Caplinger and husband, Michael, of Mount Crawford, and April Lyn Crider and husband, Danny, of Broadway; three sisters, Linda Ray and husband, Billy, of Weyers Cave, Lola Rodeffer of Broadway, and Diane Stephens and husband, Wayne, of Singers Glen; two foster sisters, Annette Kauffman and husband, Paul, of Florida, and Shirley Knight and husband, Danny, of Singers Glen; six grandchildren, Tyler Moyers, Zachary Crider, Nevaeh Crider, Matthew Caplinger, Andrew Caplinger and Luke Caplinger; and 11 nieces and nephews.
“Thank God for all my Family and Friends.”
In addition to his parents, Mr. Moyers was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Melvin Moyers.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 6 until 8 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home. All other services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.