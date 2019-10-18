Jennifer Lynn (McDorman) Charles, 59, of Waynesboro, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.
Mrs. Charles was born on June 2, 1960, and was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Mamie McDorman.
She is survived by her children, Daphne Lewis and husband, John, and Brian Charles and wife, Sarah; siblings, Wayne McDorman and wife, Shelby, Carroll McDorman and wife, Patsy, Ruth Biller, and Grattan McDorman and wife, Sandy; grandchildren, Aedan Charles, Alexzander Charles, Alexis Charles, Joshua Lewis, and Catherine Lewis, and her longtime boyfriend, Jesse Knighton.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at 12 noon at the Greatest Freedom Ministries, with Pastor Karl Slye officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon prior to the service. The family requests casual attire for the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to the McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802, to help offset unexpected expenses.
