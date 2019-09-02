Jennings H. ‘Bud’ Fulton
Jennings Harris “Bud” Fulton, 89, a resident of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mr. Fulton was born Feb. 9, 1930, in Augusta County and was the son of the late Clarence Alexander and Mary Sue Whitmer Fulton.
He served in the United States Air Force and was a member of the Dayton American Legion Post 27. He retired from Riddleberger Brothers. He was a member of the Bridgewater Fire Department and the Bridgewater United Methodist Church. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
On March 25, 1951, he married the former Martha “Jean” VanLear, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Gerald L. Fulton and wife, Janet, of Mount Crawford, Kenneth Fulton, of Harrisonburg and Donn Fulton, of Centerville; grandchildren, Ronnie Fulton, Brandi Zimmerman, Donnie Fulton and Bruce Showalter; and great-grandchildren, Addison Fulton, Parker Fulton, Avery Zimmerman and Eden Showalter.
Pastor Stephen Creech will conduct a memorial service Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Bridgewater United Methodist Church. Burial will be held privately with Pastor Jim Harris officiating and military rites by the Dayton American Legion Post 27.
The family will receive friends Tuesday at McMullen Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
