Jerry Allen Middleton
Jerry Allen Middleton, 62, of New Market, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Life Care Center in New Market.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Mount Jackson United Methodist Church. Pastor Darwin Edwards will officiate. The family will receive friends Saturday, Aug. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg.
Mr. Middleton was born Sept. 26, 1956, in Rockingham County, son of the late Charles Allen Middleton and Rachel Good Middleton, of Mount Jackson.
He was a 1974 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School. He had worked at Mansville for 30 years and at Life Care Center until his illness forced him to retire. He was also owner of C & J Contractors. He bowled on several leagues over the years. He was a very good archer and shot in many tournaments. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, hunting and flowers.
He is survived, along with his mother, by his wife, Tammie Edwards Middleton, whom he married on Aug. 18, 1979; son, Jonathan Middleton and wife, Jenn, of Rockingham; and brother, Charles T. Middleton and wife, Robin, of Middletown.
Online condolences may be made at www.valleyfs.com.
Cremation arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg, Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.