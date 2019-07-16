Jerry L. Shank
Jerry L. Shank, 70, of Rockingham, Va., went to be with the Lord Sunday, July 14, 2019, with his family by his side.
Jerry was born Sept. 13, 1948, in Augusta County and was a son of the late Elijah and Fannie Jones Shank. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Shank, Norman Shank and Jackie Lee Shank.
Jerry served in the Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He was a member of Grace Mennonite Fellowship Church in Lacey Spring, Va., and worked for the food pantry at the church. He was also a member of the New Market Eagles. He retired in 2009 from Blue Ridge Tire Co. in Harrisonburg after working for 38 ½ years as a mechanic. He then went to work at Cargill Meat Solutions in Timberville, Va.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Barbara E. Shank, whom he married Nov. 24, 1971. Also surviving are two brothers, Gary Shank and Danny Shank; one daughter, Emily Oakes Arey and husband, Greg; and twin grandsons, Austin and Logan Oakes.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Grace Mennonite Fellowship Church with Pastor Brad Kolb officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.
Contributions can be made to the family to offset the unexpected funeral expenses.
