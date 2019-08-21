Jerry Lee May
Jerry Lee May, 76, of Shenandoah, passed away peacefully at his home Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Jerry was born April 11, 1943, a son of the late John and Mamie Taylor May, of Elkton.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy Rucker May; daughter, Donna Nauman (Gary) of Shenandoah, and son, Keith May (Robert Chada) of Chicago, Ill. He is also survived by granddaughters, Heather Houck (Michael) and Haley Nauman (Caleb Caton) and great-grandchildren, McKenna and Logan Houck and Camden Caton, all of Shenandoah. Also surviving are his two brothers, Elwood May (Eleanor) of Elkton and Eddie May (Dianna) of Shenandoah.
Jerry retired from Wallace Computer Services in Luray after 32 years of service. He loved playing golf for many years with his brothers, special friends Don Morris and the late Kenny Morris, and members of the Lakeview Golf Club Senior Association. He was also a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church, where he served as trustee and greeter. Jerry will be forever missed by family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, Oak Grove United Methodist Church at 2279 Fleeburg Road in Shenandoah.
Pastor Ellen Martin will conduct the funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Oak Grove United Methodist Church. Burial will follow the service at George Comer Cemetery in Shenandoah.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Oak Grove United Methodist Church, c/o Debbie Comer, 603 Denver Ave., Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.