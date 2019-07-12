Joan Marie Huffman Buracker, 88, of Elkton, Va., and formerly of Stanley, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Sentara RMH. Mrs. Buracker was born April 18, 1931, at Alma (Stanley) and was the daughter of the late Charles Lee Huffman and Sadie (Foltz) Huffman. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Maxine Good, and stepmother, Elizabeth L. Huffman.
On June 30, 1953, she married the late Charles Robert Buracker, who preceded her in death on Sept. 16, 2014. Surviving are their three children, Gary K. Buracker and wife, Laura, of Louisa; Greg N. Buracker and wife, Lora, of Luray; Lisa Buracker Gooden and husband, Joe, of Elkton; grandchildren, Shannon Buracker of Richmond, Dr. Lindsey Buracker, DVM, and her husband, Brock Darden, of Rockville, Va., Margot Baker, of Luray, Sarah Baker, of Tappahannock, Joshua Gooden, Joseph Gooden, and Jaclyn Gooden, all of Elkton; great-grandchildren, Jon Price and Eleanor Price, of Luray; a special niece, who was like a daughter, Joyce Hammer, and husband, Matt, of Shenandoah; and a very special caregiver, Karen Smith, of Elkton.
Joan was a member of Stanley United Methodist Church and regularly attended the Evangelical United Methodist Church since moving to Elkton. Mrs. Buracker was also a lifetime member of the Stanley Volunteer Rescue Squad.
A private graveside service will be Sunday, July 14, 2019, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Stanley United Methodist Church on July 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 3 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stanley United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 15, Stanley, Va., or to the Stanley Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 126, Stanley, Va.
