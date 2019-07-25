Joe Ann P. Beasley
Joe Ann P. Beasley, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Sentara RMH.
Born in Harrisonburg on April 1, 1934, she was the daughter of the late James Francis and Louise Yeakel Perry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Malcolm “Mac” Neff and William Robert “Bob” Beasley.
Mrs. Beasley was a member of First Presbyterian Church and was a retired administration assistant serving in the private business sector. She was also a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
She is survived by her three daughters, Jill May and her husband, Chuck, of Bridgewater, Mala May and her husband, Ronnie, of Shenandoah, and Pam Heatwole and her husband, Merwin, of Dayton; four stepchildren, Mark Beasley and his wife, Lynn, of Charlotte, N.C., John Beasley, of Norfolk, Jenneille Jackson, of Asheville, N.C., and James Beasley and his wife, Emily, of Dayton; one brother, Charles Edward “Bud” Perry and his wife, Patricia, of Harrisonburg; eight grandchildren; and seven great- grandchildren.
A memorial gathering is planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Rockingham Fire and Rescue, 57 E. Gay St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
