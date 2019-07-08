Joe Edward Tharp
Joe Edward Tharp, 71, of Stanley, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Tharp was born March 21, 1948, in Page County and was a son of the late Willie and Mary Catherine Tharp. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Tharp, and sisters, Diane Tharp and Delores Stoneberger.
Joe was a member of Blue Ridge Pentecostal Church in Stanley. He owned and operated his landscaping business, Evergreen Sod. He was a truck driver with Great Wide Trucking, retiring in 2017.
He is survived by his wife, Nellie Hensley Tharp; sons, Gregory and Joseph Adam Tharp; daughters, Mary Phillips and husband, James, and Katelyn Lucas; brother, Junior Tharp; sisters, Dixie Cubbage, Ethel Baber and Sherlon Stoneberger, as well as nine grandchildren, Landon Phillips, Cierra Tharp, Celsey Tharp, Dalton Jenkins, Ryan Lam, Leaira Good, Aiden Cave, Autumn Cave and Kaylee Cave.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Blue Ridge Pentecostal Church in Stanley. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.