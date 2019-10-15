John D. Kiblinger
John Dennis Kiblinger, 72, a resident of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Mr. Kiblinger was born Nov. 8, 1946, in Peoria, Ill., and was a son of the late Merle and Margaret Reinholtz Kiblinger.
He grew up in Eureka, Ill., graduated from Eureka High School and attended Eureka College on a football scholarship. After marriage, he lived in Roanoke, Ill., raised a family and worked at Hagerty Brothers Steel Co. for 20 years.
In 1985, he followed the call to ministry and moved to Harrisonburg, Va., in order to attend Eastern Mennonite College and Eastern Mennonite Seminary. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Bible and Master of Arts Degrees in Religion and Church Ministry. Post education, John served as an Ordained Pastor at Ridgeway Mennonite Church in Harrisonburg, Va., a Southern District Overseer, and a volunteer chaplain at Avante Nursing Home. For 20 years, John then held the position of Executive Vice President of Select Aerospace Industries. Upon his retirement, while a resident at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, he was involved in supporting widowers through Caring Companions.
On Jan. 30, 1965, he married Catherine A. Holtan Kiblinger, who survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Laura K. Huffman and husband, Gary, of Penn Laird, Va., and Suzanne M. Kratz and husband, Rick, of Telford, Pa.; two sisters, Mary Arnott and husband, Jay, of Loretto, Ky., and Norma Smith of Goodfield, Ill.; five grandchildren, Logan F. Stoltzfus, Rachelle A. Kratz, Dalton B. Stoltzfus, Sarah A. Kratz, and Kary K. Stoltzfus; a stepgrandson, Bryan C. Huffman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Kiblinger was preceded in death by an infant sister, Patty Kiblinger; and a brother, Charles E. Kiblinger.
Pastor Deborah Horst will conduct a funeral service Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Lindale Mennonite Church at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to VMRC Good Samaritan Fund at 1491 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or The Parkinson’s Foundation at parkinson.org, or a mail contribution to Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
