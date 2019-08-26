John David Myers
John David Myers, 102, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Aug. 24, 2019, at his home. Mr. Myers was born Nov. 7, 1916, in Greenmount, and was the son of the late John Isaac and Ada Virginia Myers.
He was a farmer his entire life, raising and developing a registered Guernsey herd of cattle. He was a member of the Fairview Church of the Brethren, where he was a superintendent, teacher, deacon, and a trustee for the last 50 years. John D. was also a trustee of the Greenmount Cemetery for the last 50 years.
Mr. Myers was married three times. First, to Dora S. Miller, then to Dessie R. Miller and finally to Sara Frances Smith.
Surviving are two daughters, Mary Anne Ritchie and Christy Myers and Bill Adams of Harrisonburg; two grandsons, Jason Hostetler and John Myers and wife, April; three granddaughters, Lori Gangwer and husband, Kent, Heather Ritchie and Abbe Moyers and husband, Shannon; and a number of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. By his marriage to Sara Frances Smith, he is survived by his stepchildren, Ray Smith, Jean Harper and Nancy Wheelbarger; and a number of stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and three wives, Mr. Myers was preceded in death by a son, Garland Myers; two brothers, Russell Myers and Lloyd Myers; two sisters, Mabel Martin and Nellie Ritchie; and two stepsons, Leroy Smith and Lester Smith.
The Rev. Jim Hall will conduct a memorial service Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Fairview Church of the Brethren. Burial will be private.
Friends may visit the funeral home on Monday from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sentara RMH Hospice, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or to the Singers Glen Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 373, Singers Glen, VA 22850.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.