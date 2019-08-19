John Herbert McGhee
John Herbert McGhee, 73, of Rockingham, died Aug. 16, 2019, at his residence. He was born July 12, 1946, in Prince Georges, Md., and was the son of the late Herbert and Mary Phyllis Henry McGhee.
He worked for VDAC Services in Harrisonburg.
Surviving are his wife, Sherry McGhee; daughters, Virginia and Melissa; son Nicholas; and grandchildren, Adrian, Andrew, Yael, and Audrey.
His body was cremated and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
