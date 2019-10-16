John ‘Jack’ Paul Hurst
John “Jack” Paul Hurst, 74, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. Mr. Hurst was born July 2, 1945, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Henry and Isabel Schmiedendorf Hurst.
Jack was a graduate of Turner Ashby High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Professionally, Jack worked alongside his brothers, building and managing a successful apartment property business. There was never a problem Jack couldn’t fix. He was the best husband, father, son, brother, father-in-law and grandfather you could imagine. He was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished in our hearts.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Whitmer Hurst; daughter, Kristen Hurst Gregory and husband, Michael, of Rockingham; son, Chad Hurst and wife, Elise, of Richmond; sister, Mary Evelyn Hurst; brothers, Don Hurst (Carolyn Johnson), Jim Hurst (Marty), and Doug Hurst (Elaine); grandchildren, Eliza and Tyler Gregory; and his nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at First Assembly of God Church in Harrisonburg with Pastor Jeff Ferguson officiating. Interment will be private at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
