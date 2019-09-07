John Stanley Casady
John Stanley Casady, 61, of Fulks Run, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Casady was born Aug. 27, 1958, in Harrisonburg, and was the son of Audrey Cobb Casady and the late Stanley Casady. He was preceded in death by one of his K-9 companions, Jersey.
Mr. Casady was a member of Divine Love Fellowship Church. He was a truck driver and enjoyed welding, music and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Shifflett Casady; a daughter, Britany Kyger; stepdaughters, Tracy Campbell and husband, David, Holly Simmons and husband, Travis, and Contessa Hedrick and husband, Josh; sisters, Linda Moyers and husband, Keith, and Gayle Bailey and husband, Tim; grandchildren, Tanessa Ralston, Hayden Michael, Alyssa Campbell, Haley Layman, Kendall Simmons, Harley Hedrick, Hunter Hedrick, Briar Hedrick, Jaelynn Phillips, Marcus Phillips and Waylon Kyger; as well as his K-9 companions, Minnie and Sissy.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with Pastor Ted Hott officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday evening, Sept. 8, 2019, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at Kygers.com.
