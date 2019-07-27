John W. Livick-Moses
STAUNTON — Archpriest John Moses, 67, husband of Donna Leigh (Livick) Moses, of Staunton, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Holy Myrrhbearers Orthodox Christian Church. Burial will follow in Thornrose Cemetery.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
