Johnnie R. Grimsley
Johnnie Ray Grimsley, 72, of Shenandoah, passed away at his home Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. He was born Feb. 13, 1947, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late Mahlon J. and Evelyn Smelser Grimsley.
Johnnie was a lifelong resident of Shenandoah and he loved to show his chickens.
He is survived by his companion, Lisa Comer Gibson of Shenandoah; daughters, Shawn Grimsley of Shenandoah and her companion, Roy Breeden, of Elkton, Carrie Comer and her husband, David, of Shenandoah, Dana Pfeiffer and her husband, Paul, of Shenandoah; a son, Stacey Grimsley and his wife, Ronda, of Elkton; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Alberta Long of Harrisonburg, Lucy Louderback, Mertie Blakemore and Catherine Good, all of Shenandoah; and the mothers of his children, Brenda Grimsley and Darlene Cunningham, both of Shenandoah.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Johnnie Grimsley Jr.; a daughter, Tracey Comer and two brothers, Willie and Isaac Grimsley.
The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Lindsey Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah. A graveside service will follow at Sam Comer Cemetery with Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating.
Memorial contributions may be sent to a charity of choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
