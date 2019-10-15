Jonathan Paul Ludlum
In loving memory of Jonathan Paul Ludlum, 63, of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
He was born May 28, 1956, in Englewood, N.J., a son of Noelle A. Ludlum and the late John H. Ludlum Jr., and died Aug. 26, 2019, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
He was a graduate of both the Covenant College, Chattanooga, Tenn., and the Reformed Episcopal Seminary, Philadelphia, Pa.
He is survived by his mother, Noelle A. Ludlum, who resides at the Bridgewater Home, and four siblings: his brother, Victor Ludlum, and three sisters, Mary Tracy, Faith Miles and Deborah Lopez.
For the last 30 years, he resided in Nova Scotia.
A memorial service will be held for him Saturday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. at the Lantz Memorial Chapel of the Bridgewater Home, 302 N. 2nd St., Bridgewater, Va. (540) 282-2550. The family will receive visitors before and after the memorial service.
