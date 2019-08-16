Joseph Carl Custer
Joseph Carl Custer, 79, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Mr. Custer was born July 13, 1940, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Jacob Emory and Virginia Propst Custer.
He worked as a route salesman for Shenandoah’s Pride for many years before his retirement. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a lifetime member of the Mount Clinton Church of God.
On March 16, 1959, he married the former Judy Lane Washington, who survives.
Also surviving are his sons, Joseph Custer and wife, Jenny, of Mount Crawford, James Custer and wife, Denise, of Dayton, J.E. Custer, of Grottoes, and Jeffrey Custer and wife, Kathy, of Timberville; brothers, Benny Custer and wife, Linda, of Verona, and Mike Custer and wife, Shirley, of Mount Clinton; a sister-in-law, Dottie Custer, of Staunton; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Custer was preceded in death by a sister, Alma Jean Beck, and brother, Fred Custer.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Michael Fallin officiating. Burial will follow at Weavers Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 4 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Clinton Church of God, 5658 Singers Glen Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
