Joseph Clinton Dovel Jr.
Joseph Clinton Dovel Jr., 63, of Shenandoah, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at his home.
Joey was born June 12, 1956, in Rockingham County, and was a son of Dorothy Grimsley and the late Joseph Clinton Dovel Sr. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Lori Dovel Orebaugh.
He was known as a hard worker, a loving dad, and was selfless in his actions towards others. He enjoyed his freedom and his motorcycles were his way to escape.
He is survived by a son, Joseph Clinton Dovel III; and brothers, Darrell Dovel and Ronald Dovel.
Joey had many friends who were considered his extended family, and his memory will live on through them.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
A graveside service with military rites will be held Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 2 p.m. at Saint Peter’s Cemetery on East Point Road, Elkton. Pastor Jay Vines will officiate.
