Joseph ‘Joe’ Ervin Shafer
Joseph Ervin Shafer (JOE), 76, of Keezletown, Va., died July 21, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Joe was born June 8, 1943, in Marlinton, W.Va. He was a son of the late Mary Wotring Shafer and Walter Shafer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Fred, Jack and Tom.
Joe was dedicated to work, family and helping others. He was an early riser and an avid coffee drinker. He was a jack-of-all trades, working with wood, chainsaws, small engines, painting, repairing fences, lawn mowing and tinkering on cars. He cherished his work and friendship with the Strickler family of Dogwood Hill Farms. He served with the United States Navy.
Joe is survived by two brothers, Philip Shafer, of Marlinton, W.Va., and Bill Shafer, of Lexington, N.C.; two sisters, Pat Carter, of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Mary Lee Roy, of Marlinton, W.Va.; a special aunt, Barbara Wotring Warsinsky, of Morgantown, W.Va.; and numerous nephews, nieces and special friends.
Joe spent the majority of his life in Virginia with Fred and Linda Shafer and their children, Walter Shafer III (Jan), Teresa Shafer, Jacqueline Werner (David), Karen Hensley (Bob) and Daniel Shafer. Nephews and nieces — Brian, Jordan, Lauran Shafer; Zackary, Joshua, Erin, Jamie Werner; Nicholas, Hunter, Riley Hensley.
The funeral service will be July 26, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Van Reenen Funeral Home in Marlinton, W.Va. Family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton. Family and friends may call or visit his house at any time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher House Foundation — Helping Military Families, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling local arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.