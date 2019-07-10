Joseph Robert Lewis
On Tuesday morning, July 9, Joseph Robert Lewis, 60, of Mount Jackson, comfortably and peacefully stepped from his earthly life into Life Eternal. Joe leaves behind his husband, Roger Rudy; his brother, Chris Lewis and wife, Tina, of Athens, Ga.; his sister, Sandy Carter and husband, Earl, of Abilene, Texas; and his brothers, Keith Lewis and Kevin Lewis, of Athens, Ga.
Joe was born in Atlanta, Ga., Oct. 8, 1958. He was the son of Paul John Lewis and Jane Hill Lewis, who preceded him in death.
Joe received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Corcoran School of Fine Arts, Washington, D.C. In 2006, he retired from a career at the Pentagon, where he worked in graphics design as a contractor to the U.S. Army.
Joe was a creative soul who loved rhinestones, painting, fabric, and multimedia artwork — always having two to three art projects going at the same time. His works included costumes, interior decoration, portraits and still life paintings, and covering anything with rhinestones which stood still long enough to be embellished. Joe also loved Halloween, using his extraordinary talent and creativity to decorate their house and yard on Gospel Street, Mount Jackson, which drew hundreds of children and adults to the home each Oct. 31.
Joe was a very loving human being — generous and quirky. He loved people and they loved him in return.
A Celebration of Joe’s life will be held at 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon, Aug. 3, in the sanctuary of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, Mount Jackson, Va., with the Rev. Matthew A. Diehl, officiant, and the Rev. William R. Ballance, assisting minister. Following the service, the family will host a reception for Joe’s friends and neighbors in the church social hall.
In lieu of floral tributes, the family requests that donations in Joe’s name be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
