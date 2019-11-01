Joseph Waff Shifflett, 83, of Elkton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Shifflett was born Nov. 7, 1935, in Rockingham County, and was the son of the late J. Wesley and Grace Wiseman Shifflett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Dawn Elizabeth Shifflett; a son, Jody Shifflett; brothers, Charles and Bobby Shifflett Sr. and a sister, Selina Shifflett.
In July 1955, he married Mary Lou Grimsley Shifflett, who also preceded him in death in February 2016.
Joseph was retired from Rockingham County Public Schools and attended Shenandoah Pentecostal Holiness Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, plowing gardens for family and friends and tending to his own garden to be able to share fruits of labor with neighbors, friends and family.
He is survived by sons, Larry Shifflett and wife, Dawn, of Elkton, and Thomas “Tucker” Shifflett of McGaheysville; grandchildren, Tommy and Brandon Shifflett and English Hilbert and husband, Nathan; as well as a number of great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. The casket will remain closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sentara Hospice Services, 2000 Beery Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or to a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.kygers.com.
