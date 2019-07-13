Juanita A. Miller
Juanita Arleta Miller, 88, of Bridgewater, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Juanita was born in Phillippi, W.Va., on April 25, 1931, a daughter of the late Arleta Georgia (Simmons) and Ivanhoe Dickenson.
She worked at Metro Pants, White Swan and then retired from Marshalls Distribution Center in 1999. She worked as a caregiver after her retirement. She enjoyed working in her yard and tending to her garden.
Juanita is survived by three sons: Raymond Gary Simmons and Marie Stroop, of Timberville; Donnie Arnold Simmons and wife, Carolyn, of Franklin, W.Va.; and Daniel Russell Simmons and wife, Donna, of Rockingham; half-brothers, Ronald Bennett and wife, Thelma, of Harrisonburg; Richard Bennett and wife, Lorraine, of Fredericksburg; granddaughter, Cathy Bennett and husband ,Ricky; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Priscilla Bennett.
She is preceded in death by brother, Clifford Dickenson; sister, Geneva Nutwell; half-sister, Jerolene Sutherly.
The family will greet friends at Friends Run Church of the Brethren, in Franklin, W.Va., on July 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. with a memorial service following at 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends Run Church of the Brethren, in care of Lucille McLaughlin, 976 Buffalo Hills Road, Franklin, W.Va. 26807.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
