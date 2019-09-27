Judith Kay Bachschmid
Judith Kay Bachschmid, 74, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Mrs. Bachschmid was born May 25, 1945, in Salt Lake City, Utah, and was the daughter of the late Rollyn “Ken” and Lucy Pringle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her younger sisters, Kenna Roskosky and Beverly Brady, and a brother, Jerry Pringle.
Judith spent her early years moving frequently being in an Air Force family. She was a longtime active member of the Episcopal Church, singing in the choirs and teaching adult classes. She was a current member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Harrisonburg. Over the years, she taught Elementary School, was the Church Parrish administrator at Holy Spirit, St. James Church and United Church of Christ, and was the receptionist at Life Care of New Market after retirement. She loved to sing, cooking, having her pets and most of all being with her family.
On Aug. 22, 1964, she married Edward Karl Bachschmid, who survives. She is also survived by a son, Jeffrey Karl Bachschmid and wife, Kim, of Austin, Texas; a daughter, Heather Smelser, of Middletown, Va.; four wonderful granddaughters, who referred to her as “Monny”, Abigail Ervin, Audra Smelser, Anna Smelser and Mairin Bachschmid; as well as two great-grandchildren, Shilo and Wyatt Ervin.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heifer International.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
